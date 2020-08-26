O'REGAN, Bryon Albert:
On Saturday, 22nd August 2020, in his 74th year. Loved father and father-in-law of Maree and Brett, Paul and Janine. Dearly loved grandfather of Maeve, Ellie, Fraser, Harry. Brother to James. A service will be held at 5 Course Lane, Sanson, at 11.00am on Friday 28th August 2020, followed by burial at Sandon Cemetery, then gathering at a local address to share memories and lunch. To RSVP or for more details please contact Maree on 0210434686.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 26, 2020