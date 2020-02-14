Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 p.m. Ashhurst Domain Death Notice



Passed away suddenly on Sunday 9 February 2020, aged 45 years. Loved dad of Jayejay, Kassandra, and Christopher. Loved son of the late Peter and Sue Smith. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Vivianne and Ian. Much loved uncle of Reannah, and Drew. A memorial service for Bryan will be held at the Ashhurst Domain on Monday 17 February 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by the interring of Bryan's ashes with his mother in the Ashhurst Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Cancer Society of NZ Manawatu Centre would be appreciated. Messages can be sent to the Smith family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.







SMITH, Bryan Francis:Passed away suddenly on Sunday 9 February 2020, aged 45 years. Loved dad of Jayejay, Kassandra, and Christopher. Loved son of the late Peter and Sue Smith. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Vivianne and Ian. Much loved uncle of Reannah, and Drew. A memorial service for Bryan will be held at the Ashhurst Domain on Monday 17 February 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by the interring of Bryan's ashes with his mother in the Ashhurst Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Cancer Society of NZ Manawatu Centre would be appreciated. Messages can be sent to the Smith family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North. Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Manawatu Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers