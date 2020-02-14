SMITH, Bryan Francis:
Passed away suddenly on Sunday 9 February 2020, aged 45 years. Loved dad of Jayejay, Kassandra, and Christopher. Loved son of the late Peter and Sue Smith. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Vivianne and Ian. Much loved uncle of Reannah, and Drew. A memorial service for Bryan will be held at the Ashhurst Domain on Monday 17 February 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by the interring of Bryan's ashes with his mother in the Ashhurst Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Cancer Society of NZ Manawatu Centre would be appreciated. Messages can be sent to the Smith family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 14, 2020