Bryan Charles (Pottsy):
Of Palmerston North, passed away peacefully at Arohanui Hospice on Thursday 23 July 2020, aged 57 years. Dearly loved husband of Shirley. Loved Dad of Nick, and Maxine. Treasured Grandad of Charlie, Alex, and Kieran. Messages to the Potts family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arohanui Hospice left at the service. A celebration of Pottsy's life will be held in the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 28 July 2020, at 2.00pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 25, 2020