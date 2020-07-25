Bryan POTTS

Guest Book
  • "Shirley and family sad news Brian was a valued friend of..."
Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
063551889
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel
167 John F Kennedy Drive
Palmerston North
View Map
Death Notice

POTTS,
Bryan Charles (Pottsy):
Of Palmerston North, passed away peacefully at Arohanui Hospice on Thursday 23 July 2020, aged 57 years. Dearly loved husband of Shirley. Loved Dad of Nick, and Maxine. Treasured Grandad of Charlie, Alex, and Kieran. Messages to the Potts family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arohanui Hospice left at the service. A celebration of Pottsy's life will be held in the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 28 July 2020, at 2.00pm.

logo
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.