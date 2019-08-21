Bruce SMITH

Guest Book
  • "Very sad to hear that Bruce has died. Such wonderful times..."
    - Lyn Broderick
  • "Thinking of you all with fond memories of Bruce. From the..."
    - Ross Allen
Death Notice

SMITH,
Bruce Henry Stephenson:
Of Levin, died peacefully at home on 19th August 2019. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband for 68 years of Gwenda. Much loved father and father-in-law of Averil and Graeme, Warwick, Lynley and Pete. Loving granddad of Luke and Sophie, Daniel and Amy, Rebekah and Zac, Emily, Isaac, Shara-Lee, Tyrone and Hine, and Jordan, and great-grandad of 15 great-grandchildren. Service to be held at Queen Street Gospel Chapel, 541 Queen Street, Levin, on Friday 23rd August 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by burial service at The Avenue Cemetery.
'At home with his Lord'

logo
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.