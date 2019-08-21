SMITH,
Bruce Henry Stephenson:
Of Levin, died peacefully at home on 19th August 2019. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband for 68 years of Gwenda. Much loved father and father-in-law of Averil and Graeme, Warwick, Lynley and Pete. Loving granddad of Luke and Sophie, Daniel and Amy, Rebekah and Zac, Emily, Isaac, Shara-Lee, Tyrone and Hine, and Jordan, and great-grandad of 15 great-grandchildren. Service to be held at Queen Street Gospel Chapel, 541 Queen Street, Levin, on Friday 23rd August 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by burial service at The Avenue Cemetery.
'At home with his Lord'
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 21, 2019