JENSEN, Bruce Vernon:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 15 September 2020 after a courageous battle, aged 67 years. Dearly loved son of Alan (deceased) and Joyce. Cherished father and father-in-law of Madeline and Andrew Rocha; and loved special Grandad Bruce of Dominic. Beloved brother and brother-in-law of Dennis and Gail, and Axel; and dearly loved uncle and great-uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Loved and special friend of Suzi and Veronica. Messages to the Jensen family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. The family would like to acknowledge the care and support provided to Bruce by the staff at Summerset on Summerhill. The Palmerston North Rock and Mineral Club have lost their "Barry Crump". He will be sadly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be very much appreciated. In accordance with Bruce's wishes a private cremation has been held.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 19, 2020