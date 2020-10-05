Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 a.m. Beauchamp Chapel 167 John F Kennedy Drive Palmerston North View Map Death Notice



Brian Thomas (Joe):

Of Palmerston North. Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on Friday 2 October 2020. Aged 79 years. Loved husband of his Heather for 56 years. Loved Dad of Chrissy and the late Rick, Viv and Stephen, Michael and Kerrilee, Ashley and Tracey. Treasured Grandad Joe of Kylie; Patrick, Tara; Kate, Brayden, Hannah; Joshua, Samuel, Emily, and Charlotte. Loved Great-Grandad Joe of Nirai. Loved brother of Graham (dec), Les, Barbara and Mike, Patricia, Malcolm (dec) and Sue. Messages to the Phillips Family C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. In lieu of flowers , a donation made to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. A celebration of Joe's life will be held in the Beauchamp Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Thursday 8 October 2020, at 11.00am.



NZIFH



