MITCHELL, Brian Wilfred:
Of Palmerston North. On Friday 8th November 2019 peacefully at Julia Wallace. Aged 92. Loved father of Dianne and Phil Stent, Trevor and Queenie, Chris Mitchell and Sharon Quinn, Raewyn and Martin Bell, Janet Mitchell and Ross Andrew, Graeme and Vicky, Stuart and Carol, and Pop to all his grand and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Julia Wallace for their love and care. Messages to the Mitchell family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. At Brian's request a private service has been held.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 12, 2019