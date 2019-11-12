Brian MITCHELL

Guest Book
  • "Raewyn, thinking of you at this sad time Kay Lynn"
    - Kay Lynn
  • "Sorry to hear of Brian's passing. Love and condolences to..."
    - Melrae Armstrong
Death Notice

MITCHELL, Brian Wilfred:
Of Palmerston North. On Friday 8th November 2019 peacefully at Julia Wallace. Aged 92. Loved father of Dianne and Phil Stent, Trevor and Queenie, Chris Mitchell and Sharon Quinn, Raewyn and Martin Bell, Janet Mitchell and Ross Andrew, Graeme and Vicky, Stuart and Carol, and Pop to all his grand and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Julia Wallace for their love and care. Messages to the Mitchell family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. At Brian's request a private service has been held.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.