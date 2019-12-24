LARK, Brian Ronald:
Of Palmerston North. Passed away peacefully at Peppertree Rest Home, on Sunday 22nd December 2019. Aged 91 years. Loved husband of the late Laurel. Adored partner of Trish Larsen. Loved father of Janet Williams (deceased), Rachel Lark, Joanne Devonport, and Michele Lark. Treasured by all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages to the Lark Family, c/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. A service to celebrate Brian's life will be held in the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Monday 30 December 2019, at 2.30pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 24, 2019