HUNTER, Brian Robert:
Of Levin, formerly of Titahi Bay. On 6 July 2019 at Horowhenua Masonic Village, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Lexie for 67 years. Amazing dad and father-in- law of Julie and Steve Parsons, and of the late Bruce. Loving Gramps of Kane, Waverley, Braden, Brooke, and their partners. Great-Gramps to all his 11 great-grandchildren. Many thanks to all staff at Masonic Village for their care and support for Brian. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at Harvey's Chapel, 284 Oxford Street, Levin, on Tuesday 9 July at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 8, 2019