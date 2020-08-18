HENN, Brian Ernest:
In loving memory of Brian, much loved husband of the late Lois, adored Dad to Donna and Grandad to Blake. Brian went peacefully at his own home on 16 August. Friends are invited to attend a service for Brian at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North on Friday 21 August 2020 at 10.30am.
"Those we love don't go away they walk beside us every day....unseen, unheard but always near. Still loved, still missed and very dear".
Messages can be sent to Donna Lynch, 44a Manson Street, Palmerston North.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 18, 2020