ERSKINE, Brian Stephen:
on Saturday, 27th June 2020 peacefully at home with his loving family by his side. Aged 58 years. Best friend and loved husband of Paula. Devoted and loving Dad to Kieran and Jess, Jayson and Kirstin, and Alisha. Proud Pop to Wyatt and Tialah. Loved son of Bernard and the late Nita, brother to Roger and Carolyn, brother in law and uncle to many.
"Family meant everything
to him"
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Dannevirke Community Hospital Comfort Fund and these may be left at the service. A celebration of "The Life of Brian" will be held at the Hub, entrance off Allardice Street, Dannevirke on Wednesday 1st July at 11.00am followed by a private cremation.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 29, 2020