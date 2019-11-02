DOUGHTY, Brent Gambles:
Of Cheltenham. Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, 27 October 2019. Aged 43 years. Beloved husband of Lisa. Loved Dad of Luke, Sarah, and Matthew. Loved son of Willy. Loved brother of Neil, and Andrea. All messages to the Doughty family, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. Family and friends are invited to a service for Brent at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Tuesday, 5 November 2019 at 10.30am, followed by interment at Feilding Cemetery.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 2, 2019