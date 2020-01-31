WAPP, Branden Shane:

In loving memory of Branden taken tragically 31.1.2000. Very special and loved son of Peter and Shona Wapp. Adored brother of Keri-Anne and Nathan, Bonnie and Shaun. Missed Uncle of Max, Oakley, Kennedy and Isla. Special mate of Ryan. Much loved Grandson and cousin.

Right now, you're in a different place

And though we seem apart

You're closer than you ever were

You're there inside our heart.

You're with us when we greet each day

And when the sun shines bright

You're there to share the sunsets too

You're with us every night.

You're with us when the times are good

To share a laugh or two

And if a tear should start to fall

You'll be here for that too.

And when that day arrives

We are no longer apart

You'll smile and hold us close to you

You are Forever in our hearts.

Still miss you, still love you, still wish you were here.

Forever young



