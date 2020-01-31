WAPP, Branden Shane:
In loving memory of Branden taken tragically 31.1.2000. Very special and loved son of Peter and Shona Wapp. Adored brother of Keri-Anne and Nathan, Bonnie and Shaun. Missed Uncle of Max, Oakley, Kennedy and Isla. Special mate of Ryan. Much loved Grandson and cousin.
Right now, you're in a different place
And though we seem apart
You're closer than you ever were
You're there inside our heart.
You're with us when we greet each day
And when the sun shines bright
You're there to share the sunsets too
You're with us every night.
You're with us when the times are good
To share a laugh or two
And if a tear should start to fall
You'll be here for that too.
And when that day arrives
We are no longer apart
You'll smile and hold us close to you
You are Forever in our hearts.
Still miss you, still love you, still wish you were here.
Forever young
Published in Manawatu Standard on Jan. 31, 2020