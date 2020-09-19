Beverley STOCKMAN

STOCKMAN,
Beverley Eleanor:
Of Feilding. Passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital, on Thursday 17 September 2020. Aged 79 years. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Arthur and Betty, Emily and Paul, Myra and John, Joan and Dave. Loved by her nieces and nephews, and her extended family. Messages to the Stockman family, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Beverley's life at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Tuesday 22 September 2020 at 11.00am. Followed by interment at the Feilding Lawn Cemetery.
