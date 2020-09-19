STOCKMAN,
Beverley Eleanor:
Of Feilding. Passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital, on Thursday 17 September 2020. Aged 79 years. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Arthur and Betty, Emily and Paul, Myra and John, Joan and Dave. Loved by her nieces and nephews, and her extended family. Messages to the Stockman family, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Beverley's life at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Tuesday 22 September 2020 at 11.00am. Followed by interment at the Feilding Lawn Cemetery.
'She Will Be Deeply Missed By Everyone'
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 19, 2020