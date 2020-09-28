O'CONNOR, Beverley (Bev):
On Saturday September 26, 2020, Bev passed away surrounded by her loving family, at Olive Tree Rest Home. Dearly loved wife of Tony. Dearly loved Mum of Rachael and Mike Lalogafau, and Angela and Terry Fawcett. Very much loved Grandma of Sam, Jack, Ruby and Abby, and a special Bevy to Laurel. Our deepest thanks go to the staff of Olive Tree Dementia and Hospital wings, who have looked after Bev for the last six and a half years. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be mad to Alzheimers NZ, which may be left in the Chapel foyer. Messages to the O'Connor family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North, or may be left at robertjcotton.co.nz/funerals. A service to celebrate Bev's life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday October 1, 2020, at 1.30pm. To view livestream, please email [email protected]
Published in Manawatu Standard from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2020