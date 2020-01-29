MERRITT,
Beverley June (Bev)
(née Hubbard):
5th June 1939 -
27th January 2020
Bev was born to Eunice and Bonnie Hubbard on 5th June 1939. She married Bob 61 years ago, and was a loving mother to Sheran, Paul and David. Bev was also a treasured Nana to Roxanne, Hannah, Jordan, Matthew and Henry. Bev passed away peacefully late Monday evening, after a long illness. She will be missed terribly by the family and all those who knew her. A celebration of Bev's life will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, at 10.00am, Friday 31st January. Bev loved the colour red. As a tribute to her, the family would love to see attendees wearing something red to remember her. Many thanks to Chiswick Park Resthome and the staff for their care and love. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers NZ would be appreciated.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Jan. 29, 2020