CROUCHER, Beverley (Ann)
(nee Wilson):
Of Palmerston North, in her 75th year. Passed away on Monday 15th July 2019. Loved wife & best friend of Murray together 55 years. Dearly loved mum of Wendy & Tony Trainor, Megan & Shane Walker. Adored Nana of Anna & Bridget, Matthew & Kiely. Treasured Great-Nana of Luca & Charlotte. Loved by her extended family & dear friends. Messages to the Croucher Family c/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Arohanui Hospice may be left in the chapel foyer. A special thank you to Joelle from Arohanui Hospice & our amazing, loving Dad for all the care and love he gave of our dearest Mum. A service for Ann will be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Friday 19th July, at 11.00am.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 16, 2019