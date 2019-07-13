CRIPPS, Beverley Ann:
Passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on Friday 12 July 2019. Loving wife of Lance. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Kim, Julie and David Prescott, and Anna and Kurt Spackman. Loved Nana and Great-nana to all her grandchildren.
"Beverley is now at peace,
flying with the Angels".
In lieu of flowers donations to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. A service for Beverley will be held at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Monday 15 July 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by interment at Feilding Cemetery, Lethbridge Road, Feilding.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 13, 2019