COLLINS, Beverley Pearl
(nee Dulieu):
Peacefully on Tuesday 4th August 2020. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of Dave. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Janet (New Plymouth), Graeme and Anela (Palmerston North), Peter and Michele (Geelong). Loved Nana of Shona, John, Aaron, Nathan, Kate, Wendy and Jack. Loved Great-Nana of Nikita, Brodie, Trafford and Summer. Loved sister of Ray (deceased) and Dorothy (Palmerston North), and Keith (Whangarei). Loved aunty and great-aunty of all her nieces and nephews. A Private Service has been held.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 15, 2020