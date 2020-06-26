Beverley BEDINGFIELD

Guest Book
  • "Only met you a couple of times, but loved to know you AS..."
    - sue Himsworth
  • "Prayers and thoughts to Pirie and whanau at this time. ..."
    - Tatere Whanau
  • "Sorry to hear of your loss - thoughts are with you all at..."
  • "Very sad to hear this news, lots of lovely memories of Bev..."
    - Donna Goodman
  • "Sending love to all the family, have so many memories of..."
    - Yvonne Watson
Service Information
Tararua Funeral Services Ltd
51 Denmark St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063747785
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 29, 2020
1:30 p.m.
St John the Baptist Anglican Church
High Street
Dannevirke
View Map
Death Notice

BEDINGFIELD,
Beverley Anne (Bev)
(nee Lyall):
On Wednesday, 24th June 2020, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, in her 86th year. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Pirie for 63 years. Much loved Mum and mother-in-law to Janice and David Blake, Lynne and Paul Boyden, Maurice and Kerry, Karen and Steve Lowe. Cherished Nana to Peter and Jono; Sharni, Daryn, Nicole and Casey; Jack, Philip, and Bella; and Courtney and Spencer. Great-Nana to her 8 great-grandchildren.
"Forever in our hearts"
Messages for the family c/- Tararua Funerals, 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Dannevirke St John Health Shuttle and these may be left at the service. A celebration of Bev's life will be held at St John the Baptist Anglican Church, High Street, Dannevirke, on Monday 29th June, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Mangatera Lawn Cemetery.

logo
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.