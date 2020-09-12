Acknowledgement

BEDINGFIELD,

Beverley Anne:

The family wish to sincerely thank everyone who expressed sympathy and support at the time of Bev's passing. We are so incredibly grateful for all the cards, calls, messages, food, flowers and visits. It has been truly overwhelming. We are extremely grateful to the staff and residents at Rahiri Care Home for making Bev feel so welcome and comfortable in her last months. A special thank you to Mary Ritchie (Dannevirke Flower Arrangements) for supporting Karen with creating a beautiful flower arrangement for Bev's service. Bev would have absolutely loved it. Also, a big thank you to those who attended Bev's service, she too would have been very humbled. The service was everything we could have hoped for, it was an incredible reflection of Bev's wonderful life and we could not thank Rev Jo Crosse and Tracey Friend (Tararua Funerals Ltd) enough for providing such an amazing service for our dearly beloved Bev.

"Those we love don't go away,

They walk beside us every day,

Unseen, unheard, but always near,

Still loved, still missed and forever dear."



