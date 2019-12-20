Betty WILLIAMSON

Service Information
William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063237062
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:30 a.m.
St John the Evangelist Anglican Church
Camden Street
Feilding
Death Notice

WILLIAMSON,
Betty Patricia Joyce:
Of Feilding. On December 19, 2019, at Ranfurly Residential Care Centre, Feilding, aged 93 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Martin and Lisa, Gwyn and Lindy, and Susan and Allan, special Gran to her eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren, Very much loved sister of Helen Cuming. A service for Betty will be held at St John the Evangelist Anglican Church, Camden Street, Feilding, on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 20, 2019
