WILLIAMSON,
Betty Patricia Joyce:
Of Feilding. On December 19, 2019, at Ranfurly Residential Care Centre, Feilding, aged 93 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Martin and Lisa, Gwyn and Lindy, and Susan and Allan, special Gran to her eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren, Very much loved sister of Helen Cuming. A service for Betty will be held at St John the Evangelist Anglican Church, Camden Street, Feilding, on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 20, 2019