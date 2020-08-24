Van der MESPEL, Betty:
Of Levin. Peacefully on 21st August 2020. This chapter of my life has come to an end. Now it is time for me to catch up with, Gus, Caroline, Mum & Dad & Bill, Bev and John, Mother & Father. My love to Mike & Lisa, Deb & Jim, Pip, my grandchildren, great-grandchildren and special Oma to Hinetiwai and Haumihi. Pop by for a cuppa & chat. You talk and I will listen kettle's on at 96 Rangiuru Road, Otaki Beach. A service for Betty to be held at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen Street East, Levin, on Wednesday 26th August 2020 at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation at The Avenue Crematorium, Levin. The service will be live streamed and is accessible from I.C. Mark Ltd website. www.icmark.co.nz
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 24, 2020