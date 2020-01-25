Betty SMYTH

Guest Book
  • "Our condolences Terry on the passing of your Mum, she was a..."
    - Leisa and Peter Dickson
  • "Condolences terry on the passing of you mother she was a..."
    - Vicki Rich
  • "My Condolences Terry on the passing of your mother.She was..."
    - vicki rich
Service Information
William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063237062
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Kelvin Grove Crematorium Chapel
James Line
Palmerston North
Death Notice

SMYTH, Betty Elwina
(formerly Humphreys)
(nee Chard):
Of Palmerston North. On January 23, 2020, peacefully surrounded by family, aged 81 years. Much loved Mum of Julie, Terry, Kelly and Serena, cherished Nana of Ben, Simon, Jessica, Briana, Ethan, Joshua, and Sasha, and Great-Nana of Skyla, Summer, Bella, Maniyah, and Vinny. A service for Betty will be held at the Kelvin Grove Crematorium Chapel, James Line, Palmerston North, on Wednesday January 29, 2020, at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations to SPCA Palmerston North. PO Box 5016, Terrace End, Palmerston North 4414, would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Jan. 25, 2020
