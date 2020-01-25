SMYTH, Betty Elwina
(formerly Humphreys)
(nee Chard):
Of Palmerston North. On January 23, 2020, peacefully surrounded by family, aged 81 years. Much loved Mum of Julie, Terry, Kelly and Serena, cherished Nana of Ben, Simon, Jessica, Briana, Ethan, Joshua, and Sasha, and Great-Nana of Skyla, Summer, Bella, Maniyah, and Vinny. A service for Betty will be held at the Kelvin Grove Crematorium Chapel, James Line, Palmerston North, on Wednesday January 29, 2020, at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations to SPCA Palmerston North. PO Box 5016, Terrace End, Palmerston North 4414, would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Jan. 25, 2020