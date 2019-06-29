KIBBLEWHITE, Betty Isobel:
Peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on Wednesday 26 June 2019, aged 101 years. Loved wife of the late Fred. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Pam and Haig Thomson, Lesley and Pat Casey (both dec), and Brian. A treasured Nana to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to attend a service for Betty at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North on Tuesday 2nd July 2019 at 2.00pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 29, 2019