JAMIESON, Betty Roma:
Born in Palmerston North on September 10, 1918. Passed away peacefully on September 2, 2020, just eight days short of her 102nd birthday. Gone to be with her much loved husband Wallis who passed in December 1980. Loved daughter of Minnie & John Wilson and stepdaughter of Herbert Bowman (all dec). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Norman & Lorna (both dec), Alton & Connie (both dec), and Bruce (dec) & Monica. Adored mother and mother-in-law of John & Elva (Waikanae), David & Josie (Perth), Anne & Glenn (Whakatane), and Paul & Moira (Wellington). Treasured Gran to all of her 13 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. As per Betty's request, a private cremation has been held. Details of a Memorial Service to celebrate Betty's life will be advised at a later date.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 5, 2020