HINDMARSH, Betty Adrien
(nee Harré):
Unexpectedly and peacefully on September 19, 2020 in Rotorua Hospital on the eve of her 93rd birthday. Much loved wife of the late Ken. Cherished mother of Jennifer, Wendy, Anne-Marie and Snow (Henry). Loved mother-in-law of Tony, Peter, Dennis and Maree. Treasured Nana of her 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Betty's life will be held in Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua on Tuesday, September 22 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dementia Lakes, Rotorua, and may be left at the service.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 21, 2020