Betty HINDMARSH

Guest Book
  • "Sincere condolences to you all. Remember the good times we..."
  • "I fondly remember Mrs Hindmarsh as one of my teachers at..."
    - Alison Short
  • "Sincere condolences to the family. We have fond memories of..."
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time. Not many Halcombe..."
    - Colleen Little
Service Information
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
073483600
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 22, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
View Map
Death Notice

HINDMARSH, Betty Adrien
(nee Harré):
Unexpectedly and peacefully on September 19, 2020 in Rotorua Hospital on the eve of her 93rd birthday. Much loved wife of the late Ken. Cherished mother of Jennifer, Wendy, Anne-Marie and Snow (Henry). Loved mother-in-law of Tony, Peter, Dennis and Maree. Treasured Nana of her 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Betty's life will be held in Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua on Tuesday, September 22 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dementia Lakes, Rotorua, and may be left at the service.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 21, 2020
