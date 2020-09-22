ARNOTT, Betty Ross:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 19th September 2020, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Athol and beloved twin of Mary Peacock. Treasured mother of Elizabeth Keys and Jane Arnott, and mother-in-law to the late Mike Keys. Adored Granny of Richard, Catherine and Julia. A funeral service for Betty will be held at St Andrew's Anglican Church, Titiraupenga Street, Taupo, on Thursday 24th September, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donation to the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages c/- PO Box 940, Taupo.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
FDANZ
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 22, 2020