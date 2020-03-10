Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beryl REYNOLDS. View Sign Service Information Service 10:30 a.m. Central Baptist Church 190 Church St Palmerston North View Map Death Notice



On March 8, 2020, at Ultimate Care Aroha, Palmerston North. 77 years old. Dearly loved daughter of the late Stan and Lilian. Loved step-daughter of the late Joan. Loved sister and sister-in-law of John and Lee, Margaret (dec) and Bill Jamieson, Bruce and Glenys, Ruth and Des Henry. Much loved and admired aunty. Greatly appreciated nurse and friend.

Psalm 16

"In Thy presence is

fullness of joy."

In memory of Beryl donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left in the Church foyer. Messages to the Reynolds Family, 1 Ropley Street, Amberley 7410. A service for Beryl will be held at the Central Baptist Church, 190 Church St, Palmerston North, on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 10.30am. Private Interment at Clareville Cemetery, Carterton.





NZIFH



REYNOLDS, Beryl Nina:On March 8, 2020, at Ultimate Care Aroha, Palmerston North. 77 years old. Dearly loved daughter of the late Stan and Lilian. Loved step-daughter of the late Joan. Loved sister and sister-in-law of John and Lee, Margaret (dec) and Bill Jamieson, Bruce and Glenys, Ruth and Des Henry. Much loved and admired aunty. Greatly appreciated nurse and friend.Psalm 16"In Thy presence isfullness of joy."In memory of Beryl donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left in the Church foyer. Messages to the Reynolds Family, 1 Ropley Street, Amberley 7410. A service for Beryl will be held at the Central Baptist Church, 190 Church St, Palmerston North, on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 10.30am. Private Interment at Clareville Cemetery, Carterton.NZIFH Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Manawatu Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers