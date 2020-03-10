REYNOLDS, Beryl Nina:
On March 8, 2020, at Ultimate Care Aroha, Palmerston North. 77 years old. Dearly loved daughter of the late Stan and Lilian. Loved step-daughter of the late Joan. Loved sister and sister-in-law of John and Lee, Margaret (dec) and Bill Jamieson, Bruce and Glenys, Ruth and Des Henry. Much loved and admired aunty. Greatly appreciated nurse and friend.
Psalm 16
"In Thy presence is
fullness of joy."
In memory of Beryl donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left in the Church foyer. Messages to the Reynolds Family, 1 Ropley Street, Amberley 7410. A service for Beryl will be held at the Central Baptist Church, 190 Church St, Palmerston North, on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 10.30am. Private Interment at Clareville Cemetery, Carterton.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 10, 2020