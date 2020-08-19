PRINGLE, Beryl:
Passed away peacefully at Cook Street Nursing Home on Sunday 16th August 2020, aged 98 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Remon, and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Valerie and John, Graham and Linda, Howard and Fiona. Much loved and cherished by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages to the Pringle family, c/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. A service for Beryl will be held in the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Thursday 20th August 2020, at 2.00pm. Numbers will be limited due to Covid restrictions.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 19, 2020