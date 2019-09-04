HARDING, Beryl Lorna:
Of Sanson. Passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital, on Sunday 1 September 2019. Aged 84 years. Loved wife of the late Bill. Loved Mum of Nolene and the late Jeremy Palmer, and Geoff and Jan. Adored Nana of James and Blaire, Melissa and Daniel; Luke, Clare and Shane. Loved by her extended family. Messages to the Harding family C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. In accordance with Beryl's wishes, a private service has been held.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 4, 2019