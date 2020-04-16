FRENCH,
Beryl (nee Bellerby):
On 13th April 2020, in Feilding. Beryl died as she lived, quietly and considerately, two months shy of her 100th birthday. Loved wife of the late Ted. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Elizabeth and Mark, Janet and the late Richard, and Peter and Carolyn, grandmother of Keli, Tristan and Kylie, Summer, Amber and Chris, great-grandmother of Hamish, Kirsty, Jacqui, Elliette, Logan, Boston, Violet, Jesse and Brooklyn. A quiet cremation will be held for Beryl with the date for a celebration of her life to be advised. Messages can be sent to the French Family, C/o 22 Chilton Grove, Palmerston North, or to [email protected]
Published in Manawatu Standard from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020