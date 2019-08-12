DOHERTY, Beryl Pamela:
Passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on Friday, August 9, 2019, aged 85 years. Beloved wife of Rod for 59 years and treasured mother of Annie, Julie, and Sally.
"We love you Mum"
Messages to the Doherty family c/- Olive Tree Apartments, 11 Dalwood Grove, Palmerston North. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. Friends are invited to attend a service for Beryl at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F. Kennedy Drive Palmerston North on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 2.30pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 12, 2019