Our mother died on 11 March 2020. Beryl was the second daughter of Vi and Brownie Scholes of Island Bay, Wellington. She was the lovely mother of Chris and John Lucas, Francie and the late Steve Morris, Sue and Peter Wilby, and Scott and Hazel Bruce. Her 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren were blessed to have her as their Nana and Great-Nana. The memories we have of her will forever be eternal and her presence in our lives will be deeply missed.

"Rest in Peace our

dear Mum"

Messages to S. Bruce, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. Our Mum's wonderful life will be celebrated at St Peter's Anglican Church, 229 Ruahine Street, Palmerston North, on Monday 16 March 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.



