Bernard THOMPSON

In Memoriam

THOMPSON, Bernard:
We can't believe you said "goodbye" 5 years ago, today. We never forget you. We often talk about all the wonderful memories. You left me (Trish) grandsons Scott and Brad and you knew you had 3 great-grandchildren, now you have 5. The children often say that "star" in the sky is "Poppa" looking down on us and "we believe that". Always loved and admired by your devoted daughter, and adored "Poppa" to Scott, Tracy, Zach and Luke, Lisa, Brad, April, Penny, and Lauren.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 17, 2019
