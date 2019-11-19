TERNENT, Bernard:
Of Feilding. Peacefully on November 17, 2019, aged 89 years. Much loved husband of Maureen for over 61 years, loved Dad of Mark, and Tim, loved Grandad of Cameron, Sean, Nathan, and Ava. Requiem Mass for Bernard will be celebrated at St Brigid's Catholic Church, Cnr Derby and Monmouth Streets, Feilding on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 1pm. Messages to the Ternent Family, C/o 29 Beattie Street, Feilding 4702 or [email protected] Special thanks to the staff of Ranfurly for their care of Bernard.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 19, 2019