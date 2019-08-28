BOURKE,
Bernard John (Bernie):
Of Feilding. On August 27, 2019 at Palmerston North Hospital, aged 76 years. Dearest husband and best friend of Roseanne, beloved father of Gregory, and Marie, and father-in-law of Jane, loving grandad of Benedict, and B.B. much loved brother of Maureen (deceased), Eileen, and Josephine, and a loved brother-in-law and uncle. A Requiem Mass for Bernie will be celebrated at St Brigid's Catholic Church, Cnr Derby and Monmouth Streets, Feilding on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10.30am, followed by interment at the Feilding Cemetery. Vigil Prayers will be held at the Church on Friday, August 30, at 7pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Feilding Order of St. John, P O Box 355, Feilding 4740 would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Bourke Family, C/o 29 Beattie Street, Feilding 4702.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 28, 2019