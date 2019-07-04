PRESTON-PARATENE,
Benson (Gary):
19.09.1961 - 02.07.2019
Much loved son of the late Thomas & Kathleen Preston, loved Bro of Lillian/Rongo (dec), Thomas (dec), Kevin, Nigel (dec), Michael, Paul, Jimmy, Pauline, Joanne, Bubba, Bub, Harold & Chris (dec). Most loved father ever of Candice & Phillip (Golly), Evan & Rebecca, and Stepdad of Tori. Loved Koko of Lexus, Lesha, Kingston, Damien, Xavier & Temyia. Service to be held on Friday 5th July at 11.00am, at Levin Events Centre, Victoria Street, Levin.
The Last Ride
I stood and I watched as my Brother rode by
It wasn't the way it should be
He rode not his bike, but in a long black cage
And he rode by himself not with me.
But I shed not a tear for this Brother of mine
For he lived free and loved
his lifestyle
So ride on my Brother and rest in peace
Till we meet again after while
And when my time comes to take that last ride
You can bet it'll be with
a smile
Cause I love to ride and
I'll be going home
So I'll enjoy it to the very
last mile.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 4, 2019