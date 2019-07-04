Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benson PRESTON-PARATENE. View Sign Service Information Te Awahou Funeral Services 1624 State Highway 7 Foxton , Manawatu-Wanganui 063637404 Death Notice



Benson (Gary):

19.09.1961 - 02.07.2019

Much loved son of the late Thomas & Kathleen Preston, loved Bro of Lillian/Rongo (dec), Thomas (dec), Kevin, Nigel (dec), Michael, Paul, Jimmy, Pauline, Joanne, Bubba, Bub, Harold & Chris (dec). Most loved father ever of Candice & Phillip (Golly), Evan & Rebecca, and Stepdad of Tori. Loved Koko of Lexus, Lesha, Kingston, Damien, Xavier & Temyia. Service to be held on Friday 5th July at 11.00am, at Levin Events Centre, Victoria Street, Levin.

The Last Ride

I stood and I watched as my Brother rode by

It wasn't the way it should be

He rode not his bike, but in a long black cage

And he rode by himself not with me.

But I shed not a tear for this Brother of mine

For he lived free and loved

his lifestyle

So ride on my Brother and rest in peace

Till we meet again after while

And when my time comes to take that last ride

You can bet it'll be with

a smile

Cause I love to ride and

I'll be going home

So I'll enjoy it to the very

last mile.







