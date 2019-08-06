RURUKU,
Benise Dorothy (nee Tutty):
Benise passed away peacefully on 2nd August 2019 at Lonsdale Hospital, Foxton, with family at her side. Dearly loved and devoted Mum of Clem (deceased), Thomas, and Brent. Benise was a most loving and devoted Grandmother and Great-Grandmother to all her Moko's. A much loved sister, sister-in-law and aunty to her many nieces and nephews. A service for Benise will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 33 Cook Street, Foxton, on Thursday 8th August 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Foxton Cemetery.
