WOOLFORD, Barry



We, the family of the late Barry Woolford wish to express our appreciation to those who offered their support and kindness during our time of grief. Words cannot express how grateful our family is for your generous support, encouraging words, thoughts and prayers. Thank you for thinking of us in our time of need. A special mention to Buster Taylor for going above and beyond during this sad time. Also would like to acknowledge Mack Truck Distributions for the awesome farewell for Barry, Beauchamp Funeral home for taking care of Barry and to Lindsay Nicholls who delivered an outstanding service.



Published in Manawatu Standard on June 20, 2020

