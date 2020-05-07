WOOLFORD,
Barry (Womble):
Passed away peacefully on 30th April 2020, aged 71. Lifetime companion of Jo, loved father and father-in-law to Jolene and Tevita Fonua, David Davenport, Rose and Andrew Peacock, Waireka and Chris Daymond, Dominique Woolford and Stuart Coy, cherished Koro to 15 grandchildren, adored Uncle, brother and friend to many.
He taught us to cook, hold a hammer, grow anything and how to mix the perfect Jimmy.
His grandchildren will forever miss all their adventures with their Koro.
Barry was a proud former employee of Mack Trucks PN for over 35 years, a longtime member of the Manawatu Darts Association and life member of the Tainui Rugby League club. Due to the current restrictions a service will be held in Palmerston North at a later date to be advised.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 7, 2020