SEARLE, Barry Hopkirk:
On Sunday 12th January 2020 peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital. Loved husband of the late Jeanette. Loved father and father-in-law of Mike and Vikki, Kevin and Christina, Geoff, Brenda and Rod. Cherished grandfather of Lisa, Cherie, Aneliese, Quentin, Madison, Paul, Katherine and his great-grandchildren. A service for Barry will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 17th January 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Jan. 14, 2020