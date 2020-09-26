SCOTT, Barry Albert:
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24th 2020 at Palmerston North Hospital, aged 85 years. Treasured husband and best friend of Jillian for 61 years. Loved Dad and father-in-law of Malcolm and Jocelyn, and Donald and Janice. Adored Grandad of Nicky and Nathan; Jonathan, David, Caleb, Joseph, and the late Samuel. Beloved Great-Grandad of Alice, Olive and Mary; Oscar and Ted; Jasmine and Tui; and Elijah. Survived by his sister Janet. A service to celebrate Barry's life will be held at the Hub, entrance off Allardice Street, Dannevirke, on Tuesday, September 29th 2020 at 11.00am. All correspondence to the "Scott Family" c/- PO Box 235, Dannevirke 4942.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 26, 2020