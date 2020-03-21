MABEY, Barry Keith:
In loving memory of a dearly loved husband, dad and grandad who passed away 22 March 2010.
Dear Dad,
You were a Dad who was so special, and who was loved so very much,
And brought so much happiness to the lives you touched.
You were always kind and caring, and so understanding too,
And if help was ever needed Dad, it came so freely from you.
You were a gift to all the world and brought joy to everyone,
And life has never been the same ever since you have been gone.
Love - Dorothy (dec), Paula, Dean, Todd (dec), Melissa, Nicky, Sarah, Nathan, Leighton (dec) Bailey, and Annalise.
"Logger Base to 41
Over and Out"
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 21, 2020