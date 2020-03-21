Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry MABEY. View Sign In Memoriam

MABEY, Barry Keith:

In loving memory of a dearly loved husband, dad and grandad who passed away 22 March 2010.

Dear Dad,

You were a Dad who was so special, and who was loved so very much,

And brought so much happiness to the lives you touched.

You were always kind and caring, and so understanding too,

And if help was ever needed Dad, it came so freely from you.

You were a gift to all the world and brought joy to everyone,

And life has never been the same ever since you have been gone.

Love - Dorothy (dec), Paula, Dean, Todd (dec), Melissa, Nicky, Sarah, Nathan, Leighton (dec) Bailey, and Annalise.

"Logger Base to 41

Over and Out"



MABEY, Barry Keith:In loving memory of a dearly loved husband, dad and grandad who passed away 22 March 2010.Dear Dad,You were a Dad who was so special, and who was loved so very much,And brought so much happiness to the lives you touched.You were always kind and caring, and so understanding too,And if help was ever needed Dad, it came so freely from you.You were a gift to all the world and brought joy to everyone,And life has never been the same ever since you have been gone.Love - Dorothy (dec), Paula, Dean, Todd (dec), Melissa, Nicky, Sarah, Nathan, Leighton (dec) Bailey, and Annalise."Logger Base to 41Over and Out" Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Manawatu Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers