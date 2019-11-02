Barry JOHANSSON

Of Feilding. Passed away peacefully on Friday 1 November 2019, at Palmerston North Hospital, surrounded by his family. Aged 78 years. Loved husband of Elaine. Loved Dad of Matthew and Michelle (Australia), Hamish, Nick and Celeste, Clare and Owen (Australia), Aaron and Vicky, Michelle and Troy. Adored Grandad of Hyrum, Mara, Kael; Caylan, Svante, Anais; Holly, Dana, Finn, Lukas; Aidan, Cartier; Tyla, Liam, Maia, Keira. Messages to the Johansson family, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. Family and friends are invited to a service for Barry at the Feilding Yellows Club Rooms, Drake Street, Feilding, on Tuesday 5 November 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Feilding Cemetery.

