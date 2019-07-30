GWYNN, Barrie Douglas
Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday 28 July 2019. Aged 67 years. Dearly loved and cherished partner of Grace. Much loved hero and Daddy-Pooz of Casey. Family of Hayley, Jasmine and Chelsea. Messages to the family can be sent c/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. Friends and family are warmly invited to attend a celebration of Barrie's life to be held at the Beauchamp Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Friday 2nd August 2019, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard from July 30 to July 31, 2019