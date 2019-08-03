LETT, Barbara Faith:

Barbara's family wish to sincerely thank those who supported us during our recent loss. Thank you to all who visited Barbara while she was unwell. Thank to you all who have supported us with baking, visits, and flowers. Special thanks to the staff at Palmerston North Hospital and Julia Wallace Retirement Village for your amazing care of Barbara. Our very special lady will be missed by her family and friends. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



