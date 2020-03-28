Acknowledgement

KINGI, Barbara Huia: QSM

Paul, Rokiah, Temeka, Taithua, Teina and families wish to express their appreciation to all of you who have offered such kindness, support, kohas, messages and comfort in our sad loss of Barbara, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister to Reti, aunty, best friend and mentor. To the staff and Dr Chong at OPAL Ward, Palmerston North Hospital, Maree and Staff at Ranfurly Residential Care Centre and Kay and Loren who all provided care and looked after Barbara's welfare during her short illness, William Cotton & Sons and whanau at Taahuhu Marae, Rata – thank you. To Father Robin Kurian, Deacon Danny Karatea-Goddard for the Requiem Mass and her dear friends at the Feilding Golf Club for their guard of honour at St Brigids Church, and the past pupils who have expressed their sympathies and stories of the many years Barbara spent in Education as both Teacher and Principal, our thanks. As many addresses are unknown and we are unable to thank a lot of you in person please accept this notice as our grateful thanks for supporting the family and the tributes paid to a wonderful lady.



