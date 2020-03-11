KINGI, Barbara Huia
(nee Burgess): QSM
Of Feilding. Barbara passed away peacefully at Ranfurly Residential Care Centre, on Sunday 8 March 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Rukuwai Wiripo Kingi Taituha (Bill). Loved mother of Paul Kingi (Australia). Much loved grandmother and great- grandmother to all her mokopuna in Australia. A treasured sister of Reti, and the late Rose, Sid, and George, and aunty to all her nephews and nieces. Requiem Mass for Barbara will be celebrated at St Brigid's Catholic Church, Cnr Derby Street and Monmouth Street, Feilding, on Friday 13 March at 11.00am, followed by a private family burial at Taahuhu Marae, 4993 Taraketi Road, Rata, Hunterville. Messages to the Kingi Family, c/o 29 Beattie Street, Feilding 4702.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 11, 2020