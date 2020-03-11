Barbara KINGI

  • "Rest in Peace Barbara You did a great job at Takaro School..."
  • "Barbara will be sorely missed as she was greatly loved by..."
    - Linley van
  • "Good-bye and "Rest in Peace"Barbara Kingi. You have..."
    - Di Lewis
    - Lorraine Fawthorpe
  • "Good-bye and "Rest in Peace" Barbara Kingi. You have..."
Service Information
William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063237062
Requiem Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Brigid's Catholic Church
Cnr Derby Street and Monmouth Street
Feilding
Death Notice

KINGI, Barbara Huia
(nee Burgess): QSM
Of Feilding. Barbara passed away peacefully at Ranfurly Residential Care Centre, on Sunday 8 March 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Rukuwai Wiripo Kingi Taituha (Bill). Loved mother of Paul Kingi (Australia). Much loved grandmother and great- grandmother to all her mokopuna in Australia. A treasured sister of Reti, and the late Rose, Sid, and George, and aunty to all her nephews and nieces. Requiem Mass for Barbara will be celebrated at St Brigid's Catholic Church, Cnr Derby Street and Monmouth Street, Feilding, on Friday 13 March at 11.00am, followed by a private family burial at Taahuhu Marae, 4993 Taraketi Road, Rata, Hunterville. Messages to the Kingi Family, c/o 29 Beattie Street, Feilding 4702.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 11, 2020
