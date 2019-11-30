Barbara HAMILTON

HAMILTON, Barbara Joan:
Of Amitabha Buddhist Centre, Palmerston North, on 28 November 2019. Loved daughter of the late Nancy and SSP Hamilton. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Kim and Deirdra, Anna and Simon, Louise and Mikael. Loved Bar to Francesca, Alexander, Isabella, Charlie, Katy, Pantakaan. Loved sister and sister-in-law to Patricia and Ken Graham, Joanna (dec), Mark and Joanna Hamilton. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at Riverslea Retreat, 733 Otaki Gorge Road, Otaki, on Wednesday, 4 December 2019, at 2pm, followed by private cremation.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 30, 2019
